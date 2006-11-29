 

Roller Data

Wednesday, 29 November 2006 23:21 Al Morrison
Newly updated on 3/20/2010 !!! Al Morrison is back at it with his Crr data sets (just click on pdf links in the table after the jump)

 

 

Date

File name

revision #

11/29/2006

AFM_tire_testing.pdf

1

12/11/2006

AFM_tire_testing_rev2.pdf

2

12/18/2006

AFM_tire_testing_rev3.pdf

3

01/10/2007

AFM_tire_testing_rev4.pdf

4

05/21/2007

AFM_tire_testing_rev5.pdf

5

05/31/2007

AFM_tire_testing_rev6.pdf

6

05/11/2008

AFM tire testing rev7.pdf

7

11/18/2008

AFM tire testing rev8.pdf

8

03/20/2010

AFM_tire_testing_rev9.pdf

9

 

 

 

 

Users who would like to do custom sorting, or other data visualization can find an unformatted *.csv file here.

 

 

Additional reading/commentary on how these rolling resistance tests compare to the real world:

Forum Thread

Blog Entry

Additional reading/commentary on how these rolling resistance tests compare to the real world:

 

 

Al Morrison's Bumpy Roller Data sets

Date

File name

revision #
03/29/2007 AFM_Bumpy_Data_BTR_rev1.pdf

1

 

Last Updated on Sunday, 21 March 2010 12:35  

