 

BikeTechReview.com

  • Increase font size
  • Default font size
  • Decrease font size
Home Reviews Wheels bicycle wheel review and ratings

bicycle wheel review and ratings

Sunday, 29 August 2010 23:15 Kraig Willett
E-mail Print PDF

Over the years, BTR has tested many wheels in a variety of wind tunnels (hey, we've been doing this thing since 1999 as independents and also as industry insiders!), and so, we've got some empirical data upon which we can take a stab at doing the sort of thing that follows...which is tabulating a review/ranking of over 150 front wheels.

But, yeah, there are some limitations to this kind of approach, (most notably the low spoke count composite spoked wheel flavors such as the Mavic IO...yep, we've tested that one...and the H3/Specialized Trispoke) the results of which are tabulated below.  We reckon that products that overlap within +/- 0.5 on the overall rating should be viewed as "equivalent" from a big picture perspective (especially considering that the tire you put on the wheel sometimes is more important than the actual wheel!).

...here's revision 1.9 (published on 8/28/2010) of the BTR wheel review table:

 

Description Clincher/Tubular Mass (g) Spoke Count Depth (mm) Aero Rating Mass Rating Overall Rating Overall
2010 Zipp 1080 T 793 16 108 9.6 7.5 9.3 Excellent
2010 Zipp 1080 C 1122 16 108 9.6 5.4 9.0 Very Good
2010 Rolf Carbon TT85 T 740 10 85 9.0 7.8 8.9 Very Good
HED Stinger 9 C2 FR T 656 18 90 8.9 8.4 8.8 Very Good
2010 Rolf Carbon TdF85 T 750 12 85 9.0 7.8 8.8 Very Good
HED Stinger 9 C2 T 672 18 90 8.9 8.3 8.8 Very Good
HED Jet 9 C2 FR C 775 18 90 8.9 7.6 8.7 Very Good
HED Jet 9 C2 C 814 18 90 8.9 7.4 8.6 Very Good
2007 zipp 808 T 650 16 80 8.6 8.4 8.6 Very Good
2010 Zipp 808 T 690 16 81 8.6 8.2 8.6 Very Good
2010 Zipp 808 C 902 16 81.25 8.6 6.8 8.4 Very Good
HED 90 T 800 28 90 8.1 7.5 8.0 Good
2010 Rolf Carbon TT58 T 545 10 58 7.7 9.1 7.9 Good
2010 Rolf Carbon TdF58 T 560 12 58 7.7 9.0 7.9 Good
HED Stinger 6 C2 FR T 570 18 60 7.6 8.9 7.8 Good
2010 Zipp 404 T 582 16 58 7.5 8.8 7.7 Good
HED Stinger 6 C2 T 605 18 60 7.6 8.7 7.7 Good
HED3 T 670 3 55 7.6 8.3 7.7 Good
2007 zipp 404/Z4 T 550 18 58 7.5 9.1 7.7 Good
velomax tempest carbon T 560 18 58 7.5 9.0 7.7 Good
2010 Rolf Carbon TdF58C C 790 12 58 7.7 7.5 7.7 Good
2010 Zipp 404 Carbon C 718 16 58 7.5 8.0 7.6 Good
Easton EC90 Aero T 550 18 56 7.4 9.1 7.6 Good
2010 Mavic IO road T 780 5 55 7.6 7.6 7.6 Good
HED Jet 6 C2 FR C 744 18 60 7.6 7.8 7.6 Good
HED Jet 6 C2 C 774 18 60 7.6 7.6 7.6 Good
HED3 C 820 3 55 7.6 7.3 7.6 Good
2010 Zipp 404 Aluminum Brake Track C 772 16 58 7.5 7.6 7.6 Good
2010 Rolf Carbon 58RSC C 795 16 58 7.5 7.5 7.5 Good
HED3 Deep T 965 3 55 7.6 6.4 7.4 Good
ADA T 510 20 51.3 7.0 9.3 7.4 Good
2010 mavic cosmic carbone pro T 710 16 52 7.2 8.0 7.3 Good
HED3 Deep C 1120 3 55 7.6 5.4 7.3 Good
Specialized Three Spoke - Old C 1110 3 54.6 7.6 5.5 7.3 Good
2010 mavic cosmic carbone slr C 780 16 52 7.2 7.6 7.3 Good
HED alps T 650 18 50 7.0 8.4 7.2 Good
reynolds stratus T 515 16 46 6.9 9.3 7.2 Good
HED jet60 C 860 24 60 7.2 7.1 7.2 Good
2010 mavic cosmic carbone slr C 725 20 52 7.1 7.9 7.2 Good
HED Stinger 4 C2 FR T 544 18 46 6.8 9.1 7.1 Good
HED Stinger 4 C2 T 550 18 46 6.8 9.1 7.1 Good
2010 Zipp 303 T 519 18 45 6.7 9.2 7.1 Good
HED Jet 4 C2 FR C 544 18 45 6.7 9.1 7.1 Good
mavic carbone C 880 16 50 7.1 6.9 7.1 Good
Lew Palermo T 502 16 43 6.7 9.4 7.1 Good
cane creek aros SS T 619 18 46 6.8 8.6 7.1 Good
bontrager carbon T 570 16 44 6.7 8.9 7.1 Good
campagnolo bora T 570 18 45 6.7 8.9 7.1 Good
corima aero T 630 18 45 6.7 8.5 7.0 Average
corima aero C 730 18 45 6.7 7.9 6.9 Average
HED Jet 4 C2 C 754 18 45 6.7 7.7 6.9 Average
spinergy tilium C 700 16 43 6.7 8.1 6.9 Average
corima medium T 490 18 40 6.4 9.4 6.9 Average
X-treme AC Pro C 803 18 45.3 6.7 7.4 6.8 Average
2010 Zipp 303 C 749 18 44.15 6.7 7.8 6.8 Average
2010 Rolf Carbon TdF38 T 495 14 38 6.4 9.4 6.8 Average
2010 Mavic cosmic carbone ultimate T 520 20 40 6.3 9.2 6.8 Average
corima medium T 660 18 40 6.4 8.3 6.7 Average
zipp 303 T 480 20 38 6.2 9.5 6.7 Average
topolino - carbon T 480 24 40 6.2 9.5 6.7 Average
Campagnolo Shamal C 838 16 40.5 6.5 7.2 6.6 Average
2010 Rolf Carbon TdF38C C 735 14 38 6.4 7.9 6.6 Average
real-design supersonic40 C 700 20 40 6.3 8.1 6.6 Average
Campagnolo Vento 16 HPW C 872 16 40.4 6.5 7.0 6.6 Average
Easton EC90SL Carbon Clincher C 680 18 38 6.3 8.2 6.6 Average
alex san remo C 755 20 40 6.3 7.7 6.5 Average
2010 Rolf Carbon 38RSC C 750 16 38 6.3 7.8 6.5 Average
Nimble tri-spoke T 718 3 35 6.3 8.0 6.5 Average
Campagnolo Shamal C 888 14 38.2 6.4 6.9 6.5 Average
2010 Rolf Vigor SL C 635 14 34 6.1 8.5 6.4 Average
rolf vigor C 635 14 34 6.1 8.5 6.4 Average
rolf vigor RS C 635 14 34 6.1 8.5 6.4 Average
2010 Rolf Vigor C 645 14 34 6.1 8.4 6.4 Average
Campagnolo Vento C 915 14 38 6.4 6.7 6.4 Average
corima 4 spoke T 850 4 35 6.3 7.1 6.4 Average
American Classic 420 T 605 18 34 6.0 8.7 6.4 Average
2010 Zipp 202 T 484 18 32 5.8 9.5 6.4 Average
Mavic Cosmic C 917 16 37.7 6.3 6.7 6.4 Average
HED Scorpio C2 FR T 489 18 32 5.8 9.4 6.4 Average
HED jet40 C 840 24 40 6.2 7.2 6.3 Average
campagnolo pista C 995 18 38 6.3 6.2 6.3 Average
2010 Rolf Vigor RS C 680 16 31 5.8 8.2 6.1 Average
shimano carbon T 630 16 30 5.7 8.5 6.1 Average
2010 Rolf Echelon SL C 705 16 31 5.8 8.1 6.1 Average
2010 Rolf Echelon C 725 16 31 5.8 7.9 6.1 Average
campagnolo eurus T 695 16 30 5.7 8.1 6.1 Average
velomax tempest C 656 18 30 5.7 8.4 6.1 Average
Rolf Vector Pro C 805 14 30.9 5.8 7.4 6.1 Average
dave's speeddream aerolite C 670 18 30 5.7 8.3 6.0 Average
2010 Zipp 101 C 680 18 30 5.7 8.2 6.0 Average
reynolds alta C 646 20 30 5.6 8.4 6.0 Average
shimano D/A C 756 16 30 5.7 7.7 6.0 Average
Rigida DP-18 C 793 12 29.6 5.7 7.5 6.0 Average
bontrager aero C 760 16 30 5.7 7.7 6.0 Average
Velomax Javelin C 735 18 29.9 5.6 7.9 6.0 Fair
Shimano WH-7701 C 756 16 29.6 5.7 7.7 6.0 Fair
Shimano WH-6500 C 790 16 29.8 5.7 7.5 6.0 Fair
Easton EA90 Aero C 650 18 28 5.5 8.4 5.9 Fair
Paragon C 883 16 30 5.7 6.9 5.9 Fair
Mavic CXP14 C 887 16 30 5.7 6.9 5.9 Fair
Ritchey DS Pro C 680 16 27 5.4 8.2 5.9 Fair
zipp Z2 T 450 20 25 5.2 9.7 5.8 Fair
shimano whr540 C 825 16 28 5.5 7.3 5.8 Fair
2010 Mavic Cosmic Elite C 890 20 30 5.6 6.9 5.8 Fair
fsa RD 200 C 700 20 27 5.3 8.1 5.8 Fair
HED Ardennes C2 FR C 585 18 24 5.1 8.8 5.7 Fair
reynolds cirro SV T 470 20 23 5.0 9.6 5.7 Fair
rolf elan T 555 20 24 5.1 9.0 5.7 Fair
HED Ardennes C2 C 600 18 24 5.1 8.7 5.7 Fair
Velomax Circuit C 686 24 26.3 5.2 8.2 5.6 Fair
Velocity Deep V C 815 28 29.9 5.3 7.4 5.6 Fair
2010 Rolf Dauphine 650c C 525 20 23 5.0 9.2 5.6 Fair
HED Bastogne C2 C 651 18 24 5.1 8.4 5.6 Fair
Mavic Ksyrium C 731 18 24.7 5.2 7.9 5.6 Fair
2010 Mavic R-sys SL C 545 16 22 5.0 9.1 5.6 Fair
2010 Rolf Elan C 575 20 23 5.0 8.9 5.6 Fair
2010 Rolf Dauphine C 575 20 23 5.0 8.9 5.6 Fair
HED Flanders C 710 18 24 5.1 8.0 5.6 Fair
Rolf Sestriers C 652 20 23 5.0 8.4 5.5 Fair
Rolf Vector C 837 20 25 5.2 7.2 5.5 Fair
Alex ALX220 C 760 20 24 5.1 7.7 5.5 Fair
2010 Rolf Elan RS C 600 20 22 4.9 8.7 5.5 Fair
american classic sprint350 C 576 28 24 4.8 8.9 5.5 Fair
2010 Mavic Ksyrium SL C 645 18 22 4.9 8.4 5.5 Fair
2010 Rolf Aspin SL C 615 20 22 4.9 8.6 5.4 Fair
HED Kermesse C2 C 710 24 24 5.0 8.0 5.4 Fair
2010 Rolf Aspin C 640 20 22 4.9 8.5 5.4 Fair
Velomax Ascent C 617 18 21 4.8 8.6 5.4 Fair
Mavic CXP30 C 938 32 30.3 5.2 6.6 5.4 Fair
velomax orionII C 645 24 21 4.7 8.4 5.3 Fair
mavic cosmos C 820 24 23 4.9 7.3 5.2 Fair
Velomax Orion C 653 24 21 4.7 8.4 5.2 Fair
Velomax Orion Comp C 650 24 20.9 4.7 8.4 5.2 Fair
sun pro elite C 700 28 22 4.7 8.1 5.2 Fair
campagnolo proton C 680 22 20 4.6 8.2 5.2 Fair
Cane Creek Aerohead SG C 750 24 21 4.7 7.8 5.2 Fair
Bontrager RaceLite C 616 24 19.1 4.5 8.6 5.1 Fair
Campagnolo Nucleon C 680 22 18.5 4.5 8.2 5.0 Fair
Spinergy Spox R1 C 687 28 19.4 4.4 8.2 5.0 Poor
Matrix ISO-C C 862 28 21.4 4.6 7.1 5.0 Poor
Matrix ISO C II C 697 32 20.1 4.4 8.1 4.9 Poor
Matrix ISO-C C 931 28 21.4 4.6 6.6 4.9 Poor
Campagnolo Lambda C 819 32 21.2 4.5 7.3 4.9 Poor
ritchey compz C 835 32 20 4.4 7.2 4.8 Poor
Sun ME14A C 843 32 19.7 4.3 7.2 4.8 Poor
Sun ME14A C 843 32 19.7 4.3 7.2 4.8 Poor
Campagnolo Ypsilon C 881 36 21.2 4.3 6.9 4.7 Poor
Cane Creek Crono WAM C 734 24 15 4.0 7.9 4.6 Poor
Mavic MA2 C 799 32 13.8 3.7 7.5 4.3 Poor
Campagnolo Dedra C 973 36 16.3 3.9 6.3 4.3 Poor
Mavic GEL280 T 687 32 11.9 3.5 8.2 4.2 Poor
Sun CRT16-II C 990 36 15.4 3.8 6.2 4.2 Poor
Mavic GEL280 T 810 32 11.9 3.5 7.4 4.1 Poor
Mavic GP4 C 862 36 12.1 3.4 7.1 4.0 Poor
Mavic Module E C 959 36 13 3.5 6.4 4.0 Poor
Ambrosio Medaille d'Or C 920 36 12.1 3.4 6.7 3.9 Poor

 

Last Updated on Tuesday, 12 June 2012 03:20  

Advertisement