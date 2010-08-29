bicycle wheel review and ratings

Over the years, BTR has tested many wheels in a variety of wind tunnels (hey, we've been doing this thing since 1999 as independents and also as industry insiders!), and so, we've got some empirical data upon which we can take a stab at doing the sort of thing that follows...which is tabulating a review/ranking of over 150 front wheels.

But, yeah, there are some limitations to this kind of approach, (most notably the low spoke count composite spoked wheel flavors such as the Mavic IO...yep, we've tested that one...and the H3/Specialized Trispoke) the results of which are tabulated below. We reckon that products that overlap within +/- 0.5 on the overall rating should be viewed as "equivalent" from a big picture perspective (especially considering that the tire you put on the wheel sometimes is more important than the actual wheel!).

...here's revision 1.9 (published on 8/28/2010) of the BTR wheel review table: