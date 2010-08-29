bicycle wheel review and ratings

Over the years, BTR has tested many wheels in a variety of wind tunnels (hey, we've been doing this thing since 1999 as independents and also as industry insiders!), and so, we've got some empirical data upon which we can take a stab at doing the sort of thing that follows...which is tabulating a review/ranking of over 150 front wheels.
But, yeah, there are some limitations to this kind of approach, (most notably the low spoke count composite spoked wheel flavors such as the Mavic IO...yep, we've tested that one...and the H3/Specialized Trispoke) the results of which are tabulated below. We reckon that products that overlap within +/- 0.5 on the overall rating should be viewed as "equivalent" from a big picture perspective (especially considering that the tire you put on the wheel sometimes is more important than the actual wheel!).
...here's revision 1.9 (published on 8/28/2010) of the BTR wheel review table:
|Description
|Clincher/Tubular
|Mass (g)
|Spoke Count
|Depth (mm)
|Aero Rating
|Mass Rating
|Overall Rating
|Overall
|2010 Zipp 1080
|T
|793
|16
|108
|9.6
|7.5
|9.3
|Excellent
|2010 Zipp 1080
|C
|1122
|16
|108
|9.6
|5.4
|9.0
|Very Good
|2010 Rolf Carbon TT85
|T
|740
|10
|85
|9.0
|7.8
|8.9
|Very Good
|HED Stinger 9 C2 FR
|T
|656
|18
|90
|8.9
|8.4
|8.8
|Very Good
|2010 Rolf Carbon TdF85
|T
|750
|12
|85
|9.0
|7.8
|8.8
|Very Good
|HED Stinger 9 C2
|T
|672
|18
|90
|8.9
|8.3
|8.8
|Very Good
|HED Jet 9 C2 FR
|C
|775
|18
|90
|8.9
|7.6
|8.7
|Very Good
|HED Jet 9 C2
|C
|814
|18
|90
|8.9
|7.4
|8.6
|Very Good
|2007 zipp 808
|T
|650
|16
|80
|8.6
|8.4
|8.6
|Very Good
|2010 Zipp 808
|T
|690
|16
|81
|8.6
|8.2
|8.6
|Very Good
|2010 Zipp 808
|C
|902
|16
|81.25
|8.6
|6.8
|8.4
|Very Good
|HED 90
|T
|800
|28
|90
|8.1
|7.5
|8.0
|Good
|2010 Rolf Carbon TT58
|T
|545
|10
|58
|7.7
|9.1
|7.9
|Good
|2010 Rolf Carbon TdF58
|T
|560
|12
|58
|7.7
|9.0
|7.9
|Good
|HED Stinger 6 C2 FR
|T
|570
|18
|60
|7.6
|8.9
|7.8
|Good
|2010 Zipp 404
|T
|582
|16
|58
|7.5
|8.8
|7.7
|Good
|HED Stinger 6 C2
|T
|605
|18
|60
|7.6
|8.7
|7.7
|Good
|HED3
|T
|670
|3
|55
|7.6
|8.3
|7.7
|Good
|2007 zipp 404/Z4
|T
|550
|18
|58
|7.5
|9.1
|7.7
|Good
|velomax tempest carbon
|T
|560
|18
|58
|7.5
|9.0
|7.7
|Good
|2010 Rolf Carbon TdF58C
|C
|790
|12
|58
|7.7
|7.5
|7.7
|Good
|2010 Zipp 404 Carbon
|C
|718
|16
|58
|7.5
|8.0
|7.6
|Good
|Easton EC90 Aero
|T
|550
|18
|56
|7.4
|9.1
|7.6
|Good
|2010 Mavic IO road
|T
|780
|5
|55
|7.6
|7.6
|7.6
|Good
|HED Jet 6 C2 FR
|C
|744
|18
|60
|7.6
|7.8
|7.6
|Good
|HED Jet 6 C2
|C
|774
|18
|60
|7.6
|7.6
|7.6
|Good
|HED3
|C
|820
|3
|55
|7.6
|7.3
|7.6
|Good
|2010 Zipp 404 Aluminum Brake Track
|C
|772
|16
|58
|7.5
|7.6
|7.6
|Good
|2010 Rolf Carbon 58RSC
|C
|795
|16
|58
|7.5
|7.5
|7.5
|Good
|HED3 Deep
|T
|965
|3
|55
|7.6
|6.4
|7.4
|Good
|ADA
|T
|510
|20
|51.3
|7.0
|9.3
|7.4
|Good
|2010 mavic cosmic carbone pro
|T
|710
|16
|52
|7.2
|8.0
|7.3
|Good
|HED3 Deep
|C
|1120
|3
|55
|7.6
|5.4
|7.3
|Good
|Specialized Three Spoke - Old
|C
|1110
|3
|54.6
|7.6
|5.5
|7.3
|Good
|2010 mavic cosmic carbone slr
|C
|780
|16
|52
|7.2
|7.6
|7.3
|Good
|HED alps
|T
|650
|18
|50
|7.0
|8.4
|7.2
|Good
|reynolds stratus
|T
|515
|16
|46
|6.9
|9.3
|7.2
|Good
|HED jet60
|C
|860
|24
|60
|7.2
|7.1
|7.2
|Good
|2010 mavic cosmic carbone slr
|C
|725
|20
|52
|7.1
|7.9
|7.2
|Good
|HED Stinger 4 C2 FR
|T
|544
|18
|46
|6.8
|9.1
|7.1
|Good
|HED Stinger 4 C2
|T
|550
|18
|46
|6.8
|9.1
|7.1
|Good
|2010 Zipp 303
|T
|519
|18
|45
|6.7
|9.2
|7.1
|Good
|HED Jet 4 C2 FR
|C
|544
|18
|45
|6.7
|9.1
|7.1
|Good
|mavic carbone
|C
|880
|16
|50
|7.1
|6.9
|7.1
|Good
|Lew Palermo
|T
|502
|16
|43
|6.7
|9.4
|7.1
|Good
|cane creek aros SS
|T
|619
|18
|46
|6.8
|8.6
|7.1
|Good
|bontrager carbon
|T
|570
|16
|44
|6.7
|8.9
|7.1
|Good
|campagnolo bora
|T
|570
|18
|45
|6.7
|8.9
|7.1
|Good
|corima aero
|T
|630
|18
|45
|6.7
|8.5
|7.0
|Average
|corima aero
|C
|730
|18
|45
|6.7
|7.9
|6.9
|Average
|HED Jet 4 C2
|C
|754
|18
|45
|6.7
|7.7
|6.9
|Average
|spinergy tilium
|C
|700
|16
|43
|6.7
|8.1
|6.9
|Average
|corima medium
|T
|490
|18
|40
|6.4
|9.4
|6.9
|Average
|X-treme AC Pro
|C
|803
|18
|45.3
|6.7
|7.4
|6.8
|Average
|2010 Zipp 303
|C
|749
|18
|44.15
|6.7
|7.8
|6.8
|Average
|2010 Rolf Carbon TdF38
|T
|495
|14
|38
|6.4
|9.4
|6.8
|Average
|2010 Mavic cosmic carbone ultimate
|T
|520
|20
|40
|6.3
|9.2
|6.8
|Average
|corima medium
|T
|660
|18
|40
|6.4
|8.3
|6.7
|Average
|zipp 303
|T
|480
|20
|38
|6.2
|9.5
|6.7
|Average
|topolino - carbon
|T
|480
|24
|40
|6.2
|9.5
|6.7
|Average
|Campagnolo Shamal
|C
|838
|16
|40.5
|6.5
|7.2
|6.6
|Average
|2010 Rolf Carbon TdF38C
|C
|735
|14
|38
|6.4
|7.9
|6.6
|Average
|real-design supersonic40
|C
|700
|20
|40
|6.3
|8.1
|6.6
|Average
|Campagnolo Vento 16 HPW
|C
|872
|16
|40.4
|6.5
|7.0
|6.6
|Average
|Easton EC90SL Carbon Clincher
|C
|680
|18
|38
|6.3
|8.2
|6.6
|Average
|alex san remo
|C
|755
|20
|40
|6.3
|7.7
|6.5
|Average
|2010 Rolf Carbon 38RSC
|C
|750
|16
|38
|6.3
|7.8
|6.5
|Average
|Nimble tri-spoke
|T
|718
|3
|35
|6.3
|8.0
|6.5
|Average
|Campagnolo Shamal
|C
|888
|14
|38.2
|6.4
|6.9
|6.5
|Average
|2010 Rolf Vigor SL
|C
|635
|14
|34
|6.1
|8.5
|6.4
|Average
|rolf vigor
|C
|635
|14
|34
|6.1
|8.5
|6.4
|Average
|rolf vigor RS
|C
|635
|14
|34
|6.1
|8.5
|6.4
|Average
|2010 Rolf Vigor
|C
|645
|14
|34
|6.1
|8.4
|6.4
|Average
|Campagnolo Vento
|C
|915
|14
|38
|6.4
|6.7
|6.4
|Average
|corima 4 spoke
|T
|850
|4
|35
|6.3
|7.1
|6.4
|Average
|American Classic 420
|T
|605
|18
|34
|6.0
|8.7
|6.4
|Average
|2010 Zipp 202
|T
|484
|18
|32
|5.8
|9.5
|6.4
|Average
|Mavic Cosmic
|C
|917
|16
|37.7
|6.3
|6.7
|6.4
|Average
|HED Scorpio C2 FR
|T
|489
|18
|32
|5.8
|9.4
|6.4
|Average
|HED jet40
|C
|840
|24
|40
|6.2
|7.2
|6.3
|Average
|campagnolo pista
|C
|995
|18
|38
|6.3
|6.2
|6.3
|Average
|2010 Rolf Vigor RS
|C
|680
|16
|31
|5.8
|8.2
|6.1
|Average
|shimano carbon
|T
|630
|16
|30
|5.7
|8.5
|6.1
|Average
|2010 Rolf Echelon SL
|C
|705
|16
|31
|5.8
|8.1
|6.1
|Average
|2010 Rolf Echelon
|C
|725
|16
|31
|5.8
|7.9
|6.1
|Average
|campagnolo eurus
|T
|695
|16
|30
|5.7
|8.1
|6.1
|Average
|velomax tempest
|C
|656
|18
|30
|5.7
|8.4
|6.1
|Average
|Rolf Vector Pro
|C
|805
|14
|30.9
|5.8
|7.4
|6.1
|Average
|dave's speeddream aerolite
|C
|670
|18
|30
|5.7
|8.3
|6.0
|Average
|2010 Zipp 101
|C
|680
|18
|30
|5.7
|8.2
|6.0
|Average
|reynolds alta
|C
|646
|20
|30
|5.6
|8.4
|6.0
|Average
|shimano D/A
|C
|756
|16
|30
|5.7
|7.7
|6.0
|Average
|Rigida DP-18
|C
|793
|12
|29.6
|5.7
|7.5
|6.0
|Average
|bontrager aero
|C
|760
|16
|30
|5.7
|7.7
|6.0
|Average
|Velomax Javelin
|C
|735
|18
|29.9
|5.6
|7.9
|6.0
|Fair
|Shimano WH-7701
|C
|756
|16
|29.6
|5.7
|7.7
|6.0
|Fair
|Shimano WH-6500
|C
|790
|16
|29.8
|5.7
|7.5
|6.0
|Fair
|Easton EA90 Aero
|C
|650
|18
|28
|5.5
|8.4
|5.9
|Fair
|Paragon
|C
|883
|16
|30
|5.7
|6.9
|5.9
|Fair
|Mavic CXP14
|C
|887
|16
|30
|5.7
|6.9
|5.9
|Fair
|Ritchey DS Pro
|C
|680
|16
|27
|5.4
|8.2
|5.9
|Fair
|zipp Z2
|T
|450
|20
|25
|5.2
|9.7
|5.8
|Fair
|shimano whr540
|C
|825
|16
|28
|5.5
|7.3
|5.8
|Fair
|2010 Mavic Cosmic Elite
|C
|890
|20
|30
|5.6
|6.9
|5.8
|Fair
|fsa RD 200
|C
|700
|20
|27
|5.3
|8.1
|5.8
|Fair
|HED Ardennes C2 FR
|C
|585
|18
|24
|5.1
|8.8
|5.7
|Fair
|reynolds cirro SV
|T
|470
|20
|23
|5.0
|9.6
|5.7
|Fair
|rolf elan
|T
|555
|20
|24
|5.1
|9.0
|5.7
|Fair
|HED Ardennes C2
|C
|600
|18
|24
|5.1
|8.7
|5.7
|Fair
|Velomax Circuit
|C
|686
|24
|26.3
|5.2
|8.2
|5.6
|Fair
|Velocity Deep V
|C
|815
|28
|29.9
|5.3
|7.4
|5.6
|Fair
|2010 Rolf Dauphine 650c
|C
|525
|20
|23
|5.0
|9.2
|5.6
|Fair
|HED Bastogne C2
|C
|651
|18
|24
|5.1
|8.4
|5.6
|Fair
|Mavic Ksyrium
|C
|731
|18
|24.7
|5.2
|7.9
|5.6
|Fair
|2010 Mavic R-sys SL
|C
|545
|16
|22
|5.0
|9.1
|5.6
|Fair
|2010 Rolf Elan
|C
|575
|20
|23
|5.0
|8.9
|5.6
|Fair
|2010 Rolf Dauphine
|C
|575
|20
|23
|5.0
|8.9
|5.6
|Fair
|HED Flanders
|C
|710
|18
|24
|5.1
|8.0
|5.6
|Fair
|Rolf Sestriers
|C
|652
|20
|23
|5.0
|8.4
|5.5
|Fair
|Rolf Vector
|C
|837
|20
|25
|5.2
|7.2
|5.5
|Fair
|Alex ALX220
|C
|760
|20
|24
|5.1
|7.7
|5.5
|Fair
|2010 Rolf Elan RS
|C
|600
|20
|22
|4.9
|8.7
|5.5
|Fair
|american classic sprint350
|C
|576
|28
|24
|4.8
|8.9
|5.5
|Fair
|2010 Mavic Ksyrium SL
|C
|645
|18
|22
|4.9
|8.4
|5.5
|Fair
|2010 Rolf Aspin SL
|C
|615
|20
|22
|4.9
|8.6
|5.4
|Fair
|HED Kermesse C2
|C
|710
|24
|24
|5.0
|8.0
|5.4
|Fair
|2010 Rolf Aspin
|C
|640
|20
|22
|4.9
|8.5
|5.4
|Fair
|Velomax Ascent
|C
|617
|18
|21
|4.8
|8.6
|5.4
|Fair
|Mavic CXP30
|C
|938
|32
|30.3
|5.2
|6.6
|5.4
|Fair
|velomax orionII
|C
|645
|24
|21
|4.7
|8.4
|5.3
|Fair
|mavic cosmos
|C
|820
|24
|23
|4.9
|7.3
|5.2
|Fair
|Velomax Orion
|C
|653
|24
|21
|4.7
|8.4
|5.2
|Fair
|Velomax Orion Comp
|C
|650
|24
|20.9
|4.7
|8.4
|5.2
|Fair
|sun pro elite
|C
|700
|28
|22
|4.7
|8.1
|5.2
|Fair
|campagnolo proton
|C
|680
|22
|20
|4.6
|8.2
|5.2
|Fair
|Cane Creek Aerohead SG
|C
|750
|24
|21
|4.7
|7.8
|5.2
|Fair
|Bontrager RaceLite
|C
|616
|24
|19.1
|4.5
|8.6
|5.1
|Fair
|Campagnolo Nucleon
|C
|680
|22
|18.5
|4.5
|8.2
|5.0
|Fair
|Spinergy Spox R1
|C
|687
|28
|19.4
|4.4
|8.2
|5.0
|Poor
|Matrix ISO-C
|C
|862
|28
|21.4
|4.6
|7.1
|5.0
|Poor
|Matrix ISO C II
|C
|697
|32
|20.1
|4.4
|8.1
|4.9
|Poor
|Matrix ISO-C
|C
|931
|28
|21.4
|4.6
|6.6
|4.9
|Poor
|Campagnolo Lambda
|C
|819
|32
|21.2
|4.5
|7.3
|4.9
|Poor
|ritchey compz
|C
|835
|32
|20
|4.4
|7.2
|4.8
|Poor
|Sun ME14A
|C
|843
|32
|19.7
|4.3
|7.2
|4.8
|Poor
|Sun ME14A
|C
|843
|32
|19.7
|4.3
|7.2
|4.8
|Poor
|Campagnolo Ypsilon
|C
|881
|36
|21.2
|4.3
|6.9
|4.7
|Poor
|Cane Creek Crono WAM
|C
|734
|24
|15
|4.0
|7.9
|4.6
|Poor
|Mavic MA2
|C
|799
|32
|13.8
|3.7
|7.5
|4.3
|Poor
|Campagnolo Dedra
|C
|973
|36
|16.3
|3.9
|6.3
|4.3
|Poor
|Mavic GEL280
|T
|687
|32
|11.9
|3.5
|8.2
|4.2
|Poor
|Sun CRT16-II
|C
|990
|36
|15.4
|3.8
|6.2
|4.2
|Poor
|Mavic GEL280
|T
|810
|32
|11.9
|3.5
|7.4
|4.1
|Poor
|Mavic GP4
|C
|862
|36
|12.1
|3.4
|7.1
|4.0
|Poor
|Mavic Module E
|C
|959
|36
|13
|3.5
|6.4
|4.0
|Poor
|Ambrosio Medaille d'Or
|C
|920
|36
|12.1
|3.4
|6.7
|3.9
|Poor